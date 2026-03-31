Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $3.99 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 49,292 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Garmin by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Garmin by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Garmin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

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Garmin Trading Down 1.8%

Garmin stock opened at $226.01 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $169.26 and a 1 year high of $261.69. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.59.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Garmin’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $5,009,964.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,214,788.50. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $877,538.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,811.34. This trade represents a 11.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,403 shares of company stock worth $10,987,074. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Longbow Research raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Garmin from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Garmin from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

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Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

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