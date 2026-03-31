Sollinda Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Sollinda Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF makes up about 2.6% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $10,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. GEN Financial Management INC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. GEN Financial Management INC. now owns 232,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,641,000 after buying an additional 39,193 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 429,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 395,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 69,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.76. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $59.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1696 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

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