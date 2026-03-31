Sollinda Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,280 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Sollinda Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 276.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,280 shares during the quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,380,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 120,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $65.96.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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