Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bear 1X Shares $QQQD Shares Sold by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQD – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,912 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bear 1X Shares accounts for about 1.1% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 14.85% of Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bear 1X Shares worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $433,000.

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Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQD opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47.

Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bear 1X Shares (QQQD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Front of the Q index. The fund tracks -1x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of the seven largest NASDAQ-listed companies. QQQD was launched on Mar 7, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

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