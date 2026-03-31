Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF $SGDJ Shares Sold by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,582 shares during the quarter. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.78% of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $13,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $856,000. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 36,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000.

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Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGDJ opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $115.78. The company has a market capitalization of $322.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.70.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of small-cap gold mining firms. Stocks are weighted by price momentum for gold explorers and by revenue growth for gold developers. SGDJ was launched on Mar 31, 2015 and is managed by Sprott.

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