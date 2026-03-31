Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Position Decreased by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 5.4% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $24,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 366.7% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 42 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 164.7% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.00, for a total value of $4,659,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,106,880. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $946.48, for a total transaction of $1,379,021.36. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,918.40. This represents a 36.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,891,214. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $861.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $1,034.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $953.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $870.26. The firm has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.54. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 17.29%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.53 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. iA Financial set a $1,032.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,000.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Further Reading

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