The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW is Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 3.6% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $16,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,637,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,838,532,000 after purchasing an additional 309,153 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,887,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,334,918,000 after acquiring an additional 351,453 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,432,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,052,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,056,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,881,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $997,607,000 after buying an additional 923,341 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. UBS Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Vertical Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.43.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $315.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $344.74 and its 200 day moving average is $340.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $301.58 and a 52 week high of $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,101.15. This trade represents a 20.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total value of $1,069,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,717.50. This trade represents a 35.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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