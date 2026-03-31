Saxony Capital Management LLC Buys 22,405 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF $TDVG

Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 299.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDVG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 334,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after buying an additional 60,083 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 389,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after buying an additional 71,614 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $802,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares during the last quarter.

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T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA TDVG opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.86. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.02.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

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