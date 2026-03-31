Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,659 Shares of Chemed Corporation $CHE

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Chemed by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 27.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Chemed by 254.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Chemed by 79.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $422.00 price target (down from $572.00) on shares of Chemed in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $498.00.

Chemed Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of CHE stock opened at $373.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $426.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.63. Chemed Corporation has a 12 month low of $365.20 and a 12 month high of $623.60.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.02 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $639.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.09 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.83 EPS. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.250-24.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total transaction of $806,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,785,626.42. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.