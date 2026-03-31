Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Trims Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF $IGV

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL decreased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,228 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 480.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,508,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,173 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 647,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,984,000 after purchasing an additional 58,125 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,965,000 after purchasing an additional 43,526 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,978,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $17,492,000.

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iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $77.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $117.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.02.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of United States-traded stocks of software-related companies in the United States and Canada. The Underlying Index includes companies that are producers of client/server applications, enterprise software, application software, personal computers and home entertainment software.

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