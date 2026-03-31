Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes Position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. $LFST

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 189,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter valued at $72,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter worth about $84,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LFST. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.16 and a beta of 1.11.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.51 million. LifeStance Health Group had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 0.65%. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darren M. Black sold 4,314,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $30,247,722.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,209,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,760,529.76. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) is a leading provider of outpatient mental health services in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a growing network of clinics that deliver integrated, patient-centered psychological and psychiatric care. LifeStance’s mission is to expand access to high-quality mental health treatment by combining evidence-based therapy modalities with personalized treatment plans.

The company’s service offerings include individual, family, and group psychotherapy, psychiatric medication management, psychological assessment, and telehealth services.

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