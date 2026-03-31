10,576 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM Purchased by Saxony Capital Management LLC

Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.
Trending Headlines about SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: HSBC says a de?dollarization trend and structural drivers could support further gains in gold over the medium term, a bullish macro narrative for GLDM. ‘Gold is behaving like a risk asset in 2026′ but de-dollarization trend will drive further gains – HSBC
- Positive Sentiment: Commerzbank published an aggressive bullish scenario (very high target) that, if realized, would be strongly positive for GLDM over the longer run. Rate cuts in H2 will drive gold to $5,000 and silver to $90 – Commerzbank
- Positive Sentiment: Some sessions saw modest safe?haven bidding that lifted gold and silver intraday, providing intermittent support to GLDM. Gold, silver see gains on modest safe-haven bidding
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical analysts published key intra?day entry levels and setups for traders; useful for short?term trading activity in GLDM but not a clear directional catalyst. Gold market analysis for March 30 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Neutral Sentiment: Forecast pieces debate whether recent moves are a breakout or a trap around higher resistance levels — these are scenario studies that add volatility but not immediate direction. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Gold Eyes $4,600 – Breakout or Trap?
- Negative Sentiment: Major headlines show gold is on track for its worst month since 2008 (around a ~14.6% monthly drop), a direct negative for GLDM performance and investor flows. Gold on track for worst month since 2008 as Iran war enters its fifth week
- Negative Sentiment: Reports cite rising inflation fears (driven by higher oil) and rising Treasury yields as immediate drivers of gold weakness, which pressures GLDM. Gold Falls Amid Rising Inflation Fears
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and technical notes warn volatility and sidelined retail demand raise the risk of further downside, increasing short?term uncertainty for GLDM. Gold’s volatility could keep retail investors on the sidelines, raising risk of further downside – DeCarley’s Garner
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlights divergent geopolitical signals (U.S.?Iran talks) and central?bank behavior that have weighed on prices, keeping pressure on gold ETFs like GLDM. Gold Edges Lower Amid Divergent Signals on U.S.-Iran Talks
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance
About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.