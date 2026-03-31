10,576 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM Purchased by Saxony Capital Management LLC

Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

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About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

GLDM stock opened at $89.32 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $109.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.73.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

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