Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $DFIP Shares Sold by Saxony Capital Management LLC

Saxony Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,317 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIP. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

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Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.6%

DFIP stock opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $42.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average of $42.01.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

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