Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 236.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 1.0% of Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VestGen Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 62.5% during the second quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $376,141.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,367.97. The trade was a 31.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,652.94. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $225.00 target price on ServiceNow and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bargain-hunting lifted the stock after it neared its 52-week low, driving a short-term rebound as value-seeking investors stepped in. Read More.

Bargain-hunting lifted the stock after it neared its 52-week low, driving a short-term rebound as value-seeking investors stepped in. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Improved geopolitical sentiment — comments about productive talks with Iran — helped risk-on flows, which benefited enterprise software names including ServiceNow. Read More.

Improved geopolitical sentiment — comments about productive talks with Iran — helped risk-on flows, which benefited enterprise software names including ServiceNow. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary points to receding AI fears and renewed optimism for SaaS, which analysts and pundits say is supporting a bounce in ServiceNow. Read More.

Market commentary points to receding AI fears and renewed optimism for SaaS, which analysts and pundits say is supporting a bounce in ServiceNow. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is generally constructive — the stock recently received an average rating of “Moderate Buy,” which can underpin investor confidence. Read More.

Analyst sentiment is generally constructive — the stock recently received an average rating of “Moderate Buy,” which can underpin investor confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting ServiceNow’s resilience relative to the sector and buy-the-dip narratives highlight its strong position in workflow automation and AI orchestration. Read More.

Coverage noting ServiceNow’s resilience relative to the sector and buy-the-dip narratives highlight its strong position in workflow automation and AI orchestration. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Partner and ecosystem updates (e.g., new enterprise connector listed on the ServiceNow Store) expand platform integrations but are incremental to revenue catalysts. Read More.

Partner and ecosystem updates (e.g., new enterprise connector listed on the ServiceNow Store) expand platform integrations but are incremental to revenue catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry product and governance news (e.g., database change governance, AI governance frameworks) affect the broader tech landscape; indirect to ServiceNow’s near-term price action. Read More.

Industry product and governance news (e.g., database change governance, AI governance frameworks) affect the broader tech landscape; indirect to ServiceNow’s near-term price action. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader SaaS/tech sell-off and macro/geopolitical uncertainty remain headwinds; investors are still discounting near-term risk, which pushed the stock close to its 52-week low before the rebound. Read More.

Broader SaaS/tech sell-off and macro/geopolitical uncertainty remain headwinds; investors are still discounting near-term risk, which pushed the stock close to its 52-week low before the rebound. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Technicals show prior weakness (50-day below 200-day moving average), underscoring that sentiment-driven bounces could be volatile rather than a definitive trend reversal. Read More.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.00 and a 12 month high of $211.48. The stock has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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