Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 25,830 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 6.4% of Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $21,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,343,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,231,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,716,000 after buying an additional 4,669,622 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $95,612,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,365,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 42,523,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,996 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $39.56.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.