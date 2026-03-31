Saxony Capital Management LLC Buys 40,221 Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB

Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,221 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Saxony Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 49,355 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 45,262 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after buying an additional 238,923 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 755,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after buying an additional 37,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 111.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 175,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 92,356 shares during the period.

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Capital Group Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Capital Group Core Bond ETF stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $26.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Further Reading

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