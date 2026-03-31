Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,919 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.7% of Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Aviso Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $188.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

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