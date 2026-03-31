Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR Shares Purchased by Saxony Capital Management LLC

Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,144,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,487,000 after buying an additional 2,680,056 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,051,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,246 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,999,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,800,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 474.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,510,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,158 shares during the last quarter.

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Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.75.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

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