Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.05% of ANI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 48,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $2,706,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,712 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Christopher Mutz sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $226,525.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 91,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,376.76. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 2,060 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 84,782 shares in the company, valued at $6,485,823. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 27,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,771 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2%

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANIP opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.71 and a 1 year high of $99.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI’s product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.