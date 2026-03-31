Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO) Receives $12.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.8750.

TWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point lowered Two Harbors Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group cut Two Harbors Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Two Harbors Investments from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Two Harbors Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investments

Two Harbors Investments Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Two Harbors Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,325,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $954,000. Algebris UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,558,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investments stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.18. Two Harbors Investments has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54.

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $182.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of ($15.44) million. Two Harbors Investments had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investments will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Two Harbors Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.1%. Two Harbors Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.81%.

Two Harbors Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investments Corp. is a mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) that primarily invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, as well as non-agency residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights and credit risk transfer securities. The company seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders by employing leverage to enhance net interest income derived from its portfolio of high-quality fixed-income assets.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Two Harbors operates through a self-managed platform that combines portfolio management, risk-management and securitization expertise.

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