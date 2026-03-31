SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) versus Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Head to Head Review

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) and SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wallbox and SMC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wallbox 1 2 2 0 2.20 SMC 0 0 0 1 4.00

Wallbox currently has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 114.88%. Given Wallbox’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wallbox is more favorable than SMC.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wallbox -71.11% -569.20% -64.99% SMC 19.41% 7.80% 7.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Wallbox and SMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

36.9% of Wallbox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of SMC shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wallbox and SMC”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wallbox $164.19 million 0.19 -$116.75 million N/A N/A SMC $5.20 billion 4.64 $1.03 billion $0.84 22.49

SMC has higher revenue and earnings than Wallbox.

Risk and Volatility

Wallbox has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SMC beats Wallbox on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wallbox

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Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole. The company also provides EV charging software solutions, including the myWallbox platform, a cloud based software designed to provide smart management of its chargers in residential and business parking settings; Electromaps, a hardware-agnostic e-mobility service provider and charger management software that enables users to find publicly available charging ports; EVectrum, a hardware-agnostic platform for managing chargers; and Sirius, an energy management solution that is designed to seamlessly integrates the electric grid with solar, on-site batteries, and other renewable energy sources. It also offers upgrades and accessories, which includes energy meters, EV charging cables, pedestals, and RFID cards; and installation, and charging network management services. Wallbox N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

About SMC

(Get Free Report)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment. It also provides flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, static neutralization equipment, and industrial device communication equipment/wireless system. In addition, the company offers process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubing, process pumps, temperature control equipment, and process gas equipment, as well as high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, and pneumatic instrumentation and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

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