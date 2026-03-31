Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 629,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.8% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $134,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of AMD opened at $196.04 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The company has a market capitalization of $319.63 billion, a PE ratio of 73.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Phillip Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 239,392 shares of company stock worth $50,016,383 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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