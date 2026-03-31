Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 629,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.8% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $134,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.9%
Shares of AMD opened at $196.04 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The company has a market capitalization of $319.63 billion, a PE ratio of 73.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Phillip Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded AMD–Samsung memory pact strengthens AMD’s AI GPU supply chain (HBM4) and hints at potential foundry collaboration — supports data?center GPU competitiveness. AMD And Samsung Partnership Adds New Piece To AI Supply Story
- Positive Sentiment: Wall?street bullishness: UBS and other boutiques published large upside cases (UBS ~54% upside to $310; Aletheia/others also raised targets), keeping analyst support and higher median price targets (~$291) in view. AMD Stock Gains Momentum As UBS Eyes 54% Upside On AI Megadeals Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock: Aletheia Capital Projects 63% Rally on AI Infrastructure Boom
- Positive Sentiment: Hyperscaler demand tailwind: Meta’s renewed data?center buildout is cited as incremental demand for high?end GPUs (benefits AMD Instinct). That narrative supports medium/long?term revenue upside. As Meta Doubles Down on Data Center Investment, AMD and American Tower Could Be the Top Stocks to Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Long?term conviction pieces (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, MarketBeat) continue to list AMD as a top semiconductor holding based on AI/data?center positioning and revenue growth potential. Useful for investors focused on multi?year returns rather than short?term moves. Why Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is a Top Stock for the Long-Term
- Neutral Sentiment: Product cycle outlook: Analysts and commentators expect the next?generation chips to materially improve revenue in H2 2026 — positive for fundamentals but not an immediate catalyst until launches/shipments are confirmed. Why the Second Half of 2026 Could Be Huge for AMD Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Broad tech and semiconductor selloff is the immediate driver of today’s weakness — sector?wide risk aversion and cross?stock selling weigh on AMD even as company fundamentals remain supported by AI demand. Why Is AMD Stock Down Today?
- Negative Sentiment: Peer weakness: Intel’s notable slide earlier today pulled semiconductor peers lower and reinforced sector rotation into perceived safer or different exposure. That amplified AMD’s intraday decline. Intel Slides 5%, AMD Drops 3%: The Semiconductor Sector Is at a Crossroads
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and institutional rebalancing are being highlighted by data providers (multiple executive sales and large Q4 institutional moves). That increases headlines-driven selling pressure and can amplify volatility. $AMD stock is down 4% today. Here’s what we see in our data.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 239,392 shares of company stock worth $50,016,383 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
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