Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 470,277 Shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv $VGM

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 1,650.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 498,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,277 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inv Vk Tr Inv were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Inv Vk Tr Inv in the 3rd quarter valued at $565,000. Gridiron Partners LLC raised its stake in Inv Vk Tr Inv by 1,048.6% during the third quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 1,722,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,747 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Inv Vk Tr Inv by 23.7% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,088,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 208,225 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 24.3% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 34.8% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

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Inv Vk Tr Inv Price Performance

Shares of VGM stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. Inv Vk Tr Inv has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.

Inv Vk Tr Inv Announces Dividend

About Inv Vk Tr Inv

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

Further Reading

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