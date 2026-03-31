Royal Fund Management LLC Invests $2.88 Million in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF $XME

Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

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SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XME opened at $103.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.09. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $45.89 and a 52 week high of $135.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.28.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

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