Royal Fund Management LLC Buys 3,571 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,664,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,324,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,430,000 after purchasing an additional 536,162 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,180,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,515,000 after purchasing an additional 462,228 shares in the last quarter. Henson Edgewater Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,385,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 114.3% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 267,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,399,000 after buying an additional 142,474 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $290.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $221.40 and a 52-week high of $321.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.21.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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