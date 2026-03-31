Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 6,287 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 41,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 274,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 88,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.7% in the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 93,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

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Duke Energy News Summary

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Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $868,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,633.69. This represents a 23.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $123,001.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,142.56. This represents a 19.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho set a $130.00 target price on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

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Duke Energy Stock Up 1.3%

DUK opened at $131.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $111.22 and a 52 week high of $134.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.41%.The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.41%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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