Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 25,981 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,264,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,981 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $117,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,656,000. Diversified Trust Co. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 35,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,165,000. Guerra Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc now owns 38,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,121.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 22,107 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wells Fargo & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.27. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $97.76. The company has a market cap of $236.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.27%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $2,193,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,006,722.72. This represents a 23.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bridget E. Engle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $2,613,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 83,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,933.80. This represents a 26.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Freedom Capital downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Argus raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.98.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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