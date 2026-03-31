Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,660 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 216.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $193.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.63 and a fifty-two week high of $264.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,390 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.09, for a total value of $296,195.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,762.25. The trade was a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $30,183.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,779,350.98. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,293 shares of company stock worth $13,994,803. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Zacks Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $301.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.