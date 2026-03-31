Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 6,890 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 352,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $61,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 64,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.74, for a total value of $14,244,793.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 92,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,429,487. The trade was a 41.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $696,647.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,838.60. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $186.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.99. The firm has a market cap of $169.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $231.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.41%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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