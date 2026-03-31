Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 7,155 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 415,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $54,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 296,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,312,000 after buying an additional 81,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

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Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $164.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.34, for a total value of $187,404.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,786.86. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,487,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 502,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,391,936. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,632 shares of company stock valued at $26,936,324. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

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