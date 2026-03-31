ORG Partners LLC Grows Position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 2,273.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,283 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,080 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 0.4% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,974 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Drum Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC now owns 132,914 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 15,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 33,045 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $14.40 to $14.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.30 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $134.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $21.40.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.61 billion for the quarter. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Analysts anticipate that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.1191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Profile

(Free Report)

Petro?leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras is a Brazilian, state-controlled integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Rio de Janeiro. Founded in 1953, Petrobras is principally engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, and operates across the full value chain from upstream activities through refining, transportation and downstream marketing of petroleum products. The company is a major player in Brazil’s energy sector and is a listed public company with global capital market presence.

Petrobras’s core activities include deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration and production, where it has been a pioneer in developing pre-salt reserves off Brazil’s coast.

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