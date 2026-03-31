JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 138,427 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the February 26th total of 187,847 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 305,935 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of HELO opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $67.60.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,189,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,882,000 after acquiring an additional 549,559 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,008,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,270,000 after purchasing an additional 31,657 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,853,000 after purchasing an additional 200,643 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,393,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,603,000 after purchasing an additional 230,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,053,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,453,000 after purchasing an additional 375,879 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential. The fund aims for enhanced risk-adjusted return over a full market cycle with lower volatility than traditional equity strategies HELO was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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