Brokerages Set SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SEMR) PT at $10.80

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SEMrush in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SEMrush news, CTO Oleg Shchegolev sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $2,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 7,174,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,588,062.84. This represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Eugenie Levin sold 404,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $4,814,605.59. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 580,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,279.92. This trade represents a 41.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 605,648 shares of company stock worth $7,217,254. Insiders own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi raised its holdings in SEMrush by 29.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SEMrush by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of SEMrush by 2,448.9% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEMR opened at $11.95 on Thursday. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -108.59 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34.

SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.66 million during the quarter. SEMrush had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.27%.

About SEMrush

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SEMrush is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider specializing in online visibility management and digital marketing analytics. Its cloud-based platform offers tools for search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising research, content marketing, social media management, and competitive intelligence. By aggregating data across search engines, advertising networks, and social platforms, the company enables marketers to track keyword rankings, audit websites, analyze backlink profiles, and uncover competitor strategies.

The company’s flagship offering, the SEMrush toolkit, includes modules for keyword research, site auditing, position tracking, backlink analysis, and content optimization.

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