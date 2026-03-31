Contrasting Ems Find (OTCMKTS:INTV) and HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) and Ems Find (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and Ems Find’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Digital Technologies -47.89% -19.81% -17.54% Ems Find -320.01% N/A -160.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HIVE Digital Technologies and Ems Find, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Digital Technologies 1 2 6 0 2.56 Ems Find 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

HIVE Digital Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $6.39, indicating a potential upside of 265.08%. Given HIVE Digital Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe HIVE Digital Technologies is more favorable than Ems Find.

HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.62, suggesting that its stock price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ems Find has a beta of 2.82, suggesting that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Ems Find shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and Ems Find”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Digital Technologies $115.28 million 3.89 -$3.00 million ($0.60) -2.92 Ems Find $5.86 million 0.32 -$11.52 million ($0.90) -0.34

HIVE Digital Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ems Find. HIVE Digital Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ems Find, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HIVE Digital Technologies beats Ems Find on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Ems Find

(Get Free Report)

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

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