ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ON. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

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ON Semiconductor Trading Down 4.6%

NASDAQ ON opened at $55.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.98. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $73.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 2.02%.The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ON Semiconductor news, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $358,708.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 173,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,205,235.81. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,015,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,159,842.20. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,114 shares of company stock worth $6,092,308. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Norges Bank bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,835,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 87,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25,949 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 51,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,420,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,327,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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About ON Semiconductor

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ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

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