Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.
View Our Latest Report on Sutro Biopharma
Sutro Biopharma Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 137.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 169.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 66,372 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.
Sutro Biopharma Company Profile
Sutro Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel biologic drug candidates in the fields of oncology and immunology. The company leverages a proprietary cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF™, to design and produce complex, multi-specific proteins that include antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, and cytokine fusion proteins. This platform enables rapid generation and optimization of protein therapeutics that may not be feasible with traditional cell-based expression systems.
Founded in 2003 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Sutro Biopharma has built a pipeline of immuno-oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.
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