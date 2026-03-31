Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

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Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

STRO opened at $24.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $399.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.47. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $26.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 137.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 169.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 66,372 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

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Sutro Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel biologic drug candidates in the fields of oncology and immunology. The company leverages a proprietary cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF™, to design and produce complex, multi-specific proteins that include antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, and cytokine fusion proteins. This platform enables rapid generation and optimization of protein therapeutics that may not be feasible with traditional cell-based expression systems.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Sutro Biopharma has built a pipeline of immuno-oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

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