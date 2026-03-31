Nova Minerals (NASDAQ:NVA) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nova Minerals (NASDAQ:NVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nova Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Nova Minerals Trading Down 5.7%

Institutional Trading of Nova Minerals

NVA opened at $5.28 on Friday. Nova Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVA. Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Nova Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,770,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nova Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,562,000. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nova Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $697,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nova Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $984,000.

Nova Minerals Company Profile

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Nova Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company organized to identify, acquire and advance high-quality gold and battery metals projects. The company’s flagship asset is the Estelle Gold Project in Alaska’s prolific Tintina Gold Province, where it has conducted extensive drilling programs to delineate large, near-surface oxide gold deposits. Nova Minerals applies modern exploration techniques and geophysical surveys to expand its resource base and target additional high-grade zones across its landholding.

Since listing on the Nasdaq under the ticker NVA, the company has focused on advancing its Alaska portfolio through systematic drilling, metallurgical test work and early-stage economic studies.

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