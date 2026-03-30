Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.4950, with a volume of 195496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSYS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Stratasys from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Stratasys from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

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Stratasys Trading Down 3.9%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $632.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Stratasys has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.950–0.760 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stratasys, Ltd. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Stratasys during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Stratasys during the third quarter worth $45,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys, Inc is a global leader in additive manufacturing and 3D printing solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of technologies and materials for rapid prototyping and production. Founded in 1989 by Scott and Lisa Crump, the company pioneered fused deposition modeling (FDM) and has since expanded its capabilities to include PolyJet, stereolithography and metal deposition systems. Stratasys serves a broad array of customers, from small design studios to major industrial manufacturers, enabling accelerated product development and on-demand part production.

The company’s product line encompasses both desktop and industrial-grade 3D printers, dedicated support materials and proprietary software designed to streamline the digital manufacturing workflow.

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