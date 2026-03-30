Short Interest in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Rises By 38.7%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,135,898 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the February 26th total of 1,540,495 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 976,923 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Fulgent Genetics Price Performance
Shares of FLGT traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,868. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $488.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.94. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04.
Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 18.75%.The company had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. Fulgent Genetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.450–1.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
Fulgent Genetics Company Profile
Fulgent Genetics, Inc (NASDAQ: FLGT) is a California-based company specializing in high-complexity genetic testing and diagnostic services. Operating from its headquarters in Temple City, Fulgent leverages next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies and advanced bioinformatics to deliver a broad range of clinical and research assays. The company’s infrastructure includes CAP- and CLIA-certified laboratories, enabling it to process large volumes of samples with rapid turnaround times.
Fulgent’s product portfolio encompasses hereditary cancer panels, rare disease and neuromuscular disorder testing, pharmacogenomic screenings, non-invasive prenatal tests, and infectious disease assays including COVID-19 diagnostics.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.