Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Expands By 39.2%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 89,186 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the February 26th total of 64,069 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,596 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the third quarter worth about $655,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $532,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 371,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period.

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BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Down 0.7%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.18. 688,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,418. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0595 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (NYSE:MHD) is a closed-end management investment company focused on delivering tax-exempt income through a diversified portfolio of municipal securities. The fund’s primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal income tax, making it a potential option for investors looking to enhance after-tax yield in a fixed-income allocation.

The fund invests predominantly in investment-grade municipal bonds issued by state and local governments, authorities and agencies across the United States.

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