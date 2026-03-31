Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Receives $6.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

CNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JonesTrading assumed coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Context Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Context Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd.

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Context Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNTX opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. Context Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 92,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 858.8% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 101,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 91,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

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Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CNTX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for genetically defined patient populations in oncology. The company’s research model centers on identifying novel targets and designing small-molecule and biologic candidates that address key drivers of tumor growth and resistance. Context Therapeutics leverages a biomarker-driven approach to maximize the probability of clinical response, tailoring its development programs to specific molecular subgroups within solid tumors.

With a pipeline advancing through early clinical trials, Context Therapeutics emphasizes strategic collaborations and academic partnerships to accelerate the translation of laboratory findings into patient-focused studies.

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