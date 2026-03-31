HC Wainwright Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ASMB

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Assembly Biosciences in a research note issued on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.50). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Assembly Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($6.87) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

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Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $42.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.47%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASMB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASMB

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.11. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $39.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 6,382.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

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Assembly Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for hepatitis B virus (HBV) and hepatitis D virus (HDV) infections. The company’s core expertise lies in small-molecule modulation of viral proteins and host-targeted pathways to achieve sustained viral suppression and potential functional cure. Assembly’s research model integrates medicinal chemistry, structural biology and translational virology to advance its pipeline from early discovery through clinical development.

The company’s lead programs include core protein allosteric modulators (CpAMs) designed to disrupt the HBV lifecycle by interfering with capsid assembly and viral DNA replication, as well as prenylation inhibitors targeting the HDV lifecycle.

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