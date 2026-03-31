Brokerages Set ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Price Target at $8.38

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of ADT

In other ADT news, EVP David A. Scott purchased 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $49,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $49,056. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in ADT by 503.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of ADT by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,154,250 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 262,480 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of ADT by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 54,363 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. ADT has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.00.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. ADT had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 11.60%.The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. ADT’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About ADT

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

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