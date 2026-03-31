Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

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Outset Medical Stock Up 1.4%

Insider Activity

OM stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.67.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 9,314 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $47,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 36,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,219.84. This trade represents a 20.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc Nash sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $27,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,059.20. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,910 shares of company stock worth $193,040. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,614,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,798,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 560,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 234,082 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $2,015,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Outset Medical by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 131,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in Outset Medical by 8,482.4% in the second quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 429,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 424,120 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical Company Profile

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Outset Medical is a medical technology company specializing in innovations for renal care. The company’s flagship offering, the Tablo Hemodialysis System, is designed to streamline and simplify dialysis treatment across acute and outpatient settings. By integrating water purification, dialysate production, and treatment monitoring into a single device, Tablo aims to reduce the complexity and logistical burden traditionally associated with hemodialysis therapy.

Tablo’s modular design allows for rapid setup and flexible deployment in hospitals, clinics, long?term care facilities and emergency response scenarios.

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