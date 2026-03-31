Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Brookfield Wealth Solutions Trading Down 0.7%

Brookfield Wealth Solutions stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.93 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Brookfield Wealth Solutions has a one year low of $29.13 and a one year high of $49.86.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Wealth Solutions had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.14%.The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Wealth Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Brookfield Wealth Solutions’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Wealth Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 1,235.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Wealth Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

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