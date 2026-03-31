Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Transition period results after the market closes on Thursday, April 2nd. Analysts expect Lifecore Biomedical to post earnings of ($0.27) per share and revenue of $25.9570 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Transition period earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 16, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.31 million. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,211.09%. On average, analysts expect Lifecore Biomedical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Lifecore Biomedical Stock Up 3.6%

NASDAQ LFCR opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.62. Lifecore Biomedical has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LFCR. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Lifecore Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lifecore Biomedical to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lifecore Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lifecore Biomedical

Institutional Trading of Lifecore Biomedical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 14.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 16.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lifecore Biomedical by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Lifecore Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc is a publicly traded specialty biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Chaska, Minnesota. The company focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of hyaluronic acid (HA)–based products that address medical and aesthetic needs. Lifecore’s proprietary HA formulations are designed to meet strict regulatory standards for purity, consistency and performance in highly regulated markets.

The company’s product portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas, including ophthalmology, orthopedics, dermatology and wound care.

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