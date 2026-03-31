Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FEMY. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Femasys in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Femasys in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

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Femasys Trading Down 22.1%

Institutional Trading of Femasys

FEMY opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. Femasys has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEMY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Femasys by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 131,052 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Femasys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Femasys during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Femasys by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Femasys in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About Femasys

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Femasys International, Inc is a medical device company focused on the research, development and commercialization of innovative technologies for interventional women’s health applications. The company’s core activities center on creating minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic products designed to address uterine cavity evaluation and treatment and to improve outcomes in gynecological care.

The company’s flagship product, the FemVue® hydrosonography system, is a single-use catheter-based device that enhances visualization of the uterine cavity through saline infusion sonography.

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