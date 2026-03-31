Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Galapagos from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Galapagos from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

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Galapagos Trading Down 0.3%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

Shares of GLPG opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.26. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $37.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 2,245.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 115,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Galapagos during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Galapagos in the second quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the second quarter worth $692,000. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

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Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium, focused on the discovery and development of novel small-molecule therapies. Established in 1999 through the merger of Tibotec and Progenix, Galapagos has built a research platform targeting chronic inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and oncology. The company’s discovery engine integrates human genetics, translational biology and medicinal chemistry to identify and optimize drug candidates with unique modes of action.

The company’s pipeline encompasses multiple programs across various stages of development.

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