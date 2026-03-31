Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

JANX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.91.

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Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. Janux Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $792.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.88.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Janux Therapeutics

In other Janux Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Winter sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $32,965.73. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 77,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,109.33. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zachariah Mciver sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $37,263.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,716.78. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 19,033 shares of company stock worth $261,323 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 96,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 25.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 37.9% during the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation intratumoral immuno-oncology therapies that harness the body’s innate and adaptive immune systems. The company designs and synthesizes proprietary Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists to reprogram the tumor microenvironment. Janux is publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol JANX.

Its lead programs include JTX-8064, a fully synthetic TLR4 agonist engineered for optimal stability and potency, and JTX-4014, a TLR1/2 agonist formulated for direct intratumoral administration.

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