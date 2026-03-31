Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price objective on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Merit Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

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Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI stock opened at $68.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.02. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.77 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.7% during the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

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Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company’s product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

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